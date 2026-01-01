Menu
Maksim Mityashin
Maksim Mityashin
Maksim Mityashin
Maksim Mityashin
Maksim Mityashin
Date of Birth
17 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Rasklad na ubijstvo
(2025)
7.7
Goszakaz
(2019)
7.5
Komitet
(2023)
Filmography
8.3
Rasklad na ubijstvo
Detective, Mystery
2025, Russia
Tsar nochi
Adventure, History
2025, Russia
7.5
Komitet
Drama
2023, Russia
5
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
7.7
Goszakaz
Goszakaz
Comedy, Short
2019, Russia
6.3
Mertv na 99%
Action, Crime
2017, Russia
Ona sbila lyotchika
Romantic
2016, Russia
