Maksim Mityashin

Date of Birth
17 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Rasklad na ubijstvo 8.3
Rasklad na ubijstvo (2025)
Goszakaz 7.7
Goszakaz (2019)
Komitet 7.5
Komitet (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rasklad na ubijstvo 8.3
Rasklad na ubijstvo
Detective, Mystery 2025, Russia
Tsar nochi
Tsar nochi
Adventure, History 2025, Russia
Komitet 7.5
Komitet
Drama 2023, Russia
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai 5
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Goszakaz 7.7
Goszakaz
Comedy, Short 2019, Russia
Mertv na 99% 6.3
Mertv na 99%
Action, Crime 2017, Russia
Ona sbila lyotchika
Ona sbila lyotchika
Romantic 2016, Russia
