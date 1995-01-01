Angela Bundalovic

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.7
Stranger
(2025)
5.8
Copenhagen Does Not Exist
(2023)
0.0
Copenhagen Cowboy
(2023)
Filmography
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.7
Stranger
Fremmed: Det første opgør
Drama, Thriller
2025, Denmark / Norway
Copenhagen Cowboy
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2023, Denmark
5.8
Copenhagen Does Not Exist
København findes ikke
Romantic, Thriller
2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Watch trailer
