Angela Bundalovic
Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Stranger 6.7
Stranger (2025)
Copenhagen Does Not Exist 5.8
Copenhagen Does Not Exist (2023)
Copenhagen Cowboy 0.0
Copenhagen Cowboy (2023)

Filmography

Stranger 6.7
Stranger Fremmed: Det første opgør
Drama, Thriller 2025, Denmark / Norway
Copenhagen Cowboy
Copenhagen Cowboy
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2023, Denmark
Copenhagen Does Not Exist 5.8
Copenhagen Does Not Exist København findes ikke
Romantic, Thriller 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
