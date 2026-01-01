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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
Carol Garcia
Carol Garcia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Garcia
Carol Garcia
Carol Garcia
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Impuros
(2018)
7.3
Good Morning, Verônica
(2020)
6.5
Tremembé
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
Tremembé
Drama, Crime
2025, Brazil
5.9
Sem Filtro
Comedy
2023, Brazil
5.5
B.O.
Comedy, Crime
2023, Brazil
7.3
Good Morning, Verônica
Action, Thriller, Detective
2020, Brazil
8.1
Impuros
Drama, Action, Crime
2018, Brazil
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