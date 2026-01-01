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Carol Garcia Carol Garcia
Kinoafisha Persons Carol Garcia

Carol Garcia

Carol Garcia

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Impuros 8.1
Impuros (2018)
Good Morning, Verônica 7.3
Good Morning, Verônica (2020)
Tremembé 6.5
Tremembé (2025)

Filmography

Tremembé 6.5
Tremembé
Drama, Crime 2025, Brazil
Sem Filtro 5.9
Sem Filtro
Comedy 2023, Brazil
B.O. 5.5
B.O.
Comedy, Crime 2023, Brazil
Good Morning, Verônica 7.3
Good Morning, Verônica
Action, Thriller, Detective 2020, Brazil
Impuros 8.1
Impuros
Drama, Action, Crime 2018, Brazil
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