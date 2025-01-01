Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Arash Ashtiani
Awards
Awards and nominations of Arash Ashtiani
Arash Ashtiani
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Arash Ashtiani
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best British Short Film
Nominee
Best British Short Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree