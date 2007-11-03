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Filmography
Ever Anderson
Ever Anderson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ever Anderson
Ever Anderson
Ever Anderson
Date of Birth
3 November 2007
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Black Widow
(2021)
6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
(2016)
4.3
Peter Pan & Wendy
(2023)
Filmography
4.3
Peter Pan & Wendy
Peter Pan & Wendy
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Black Widow
Black Widow
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Father Joe
Father Joe
Action
, USA
Show more
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