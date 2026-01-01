Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Shue Tien
Shue Tien
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shue Tien
Shue Tien
Shue Tien
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Marguerite's Theorem
(2023)
5.3
Kung Fu Zohra
(2022)
Filmography
7
Marguerite's Theorem
Le théorème de Marguerite
Drama
2023, France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
5.3
Kung Fu Zohra
Kung Fu Zohra
Action, Drama
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree