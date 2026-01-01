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Filmography
Lori Triolo
Lori Triolo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Triolo
Lori Triolo
Lori Triolo
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
6.3
Bullet Proof
(2022)
5.7
Barbie in the Pink Shoes
(2013)
4.4
Lost Solace
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Drama
Family
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2016
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actress
2
Producer
1
6.3
Bullet Proof
Bullet Proof
Action
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
4.4
Lost Solace
Lost Solace
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, Canada
5.7
Barbie in the Pink Shoes
Barbie in the Pink Shoes
Animation, Family
2013, USA
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