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Erik Matti
Erik Matti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Matti
Erik Matti
Erik Matti
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.9
On the Job
(2013)
6.5
Prisoner of War
(2025)
4.7
Day Zero
(2022)
Filmography
6.5
Prisoner of War
Prisoner of War
Action, Thriller, War
2025, Philippines / USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Day Zero
Day Zero
Action, Horror
2022, Philippines
Watch trailer
4.5
Kuwaresma
Kuwaresma
Horror, Thriller
2019, Philippines
Watch trailer
6.9
On the Job
On the Job
Action, Crime, Drama
2013, Philippines
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