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Erik Matti
Erik Matti Erik Matti
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Matti

Erik Matti

Erik Matti

Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

On the Job 6.9
On the Job (2013)
Prisoner of War 6.5
Prisoner of War (2025)
Day Zero 4.7
Day Zero (2022)

Filmography

Prisoner of War 6.5
Prisoner of War Prisoner of War
Action, Thriller, War 2025, Philippines / USA
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Day Zero 4.7
Day Zero Day Zero
Action, Horror 2022, Philippines
Watch trailer
Kuwaresma 4.5
Kuwaresma Kuwaresma
Horror, Thriller 2019, Philippines
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On the Job 6.9
On the Job On the Job
Action, Crime, Drama 2013, Philippines
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