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Kaitlyn Bernard
Kaitlyn Bernard Kaitlyn Bernard
Kinoafisha Persons Kaitlyn Bernard

Kaitlyn Bernard

Kaitlyn Bernard

Date of Birth
28 November 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

A Novel Noel 6.7
A Novel Noel (2024)
1922 6.2
1922 (2017)
The Lake 6.2
The Lake (2022)

Filmography

A Novel Noel 6.7
A Novel Noel A Novel Noel
Romantic 2024, Canada
The Lake 6.2
The Lake
Comedy 2022, Canada
1922 6.3
1922 1922
Crime, Drama, Horror 2017, USA / Canada
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