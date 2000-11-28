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Filmography
Kaitlyn Bernard
Kaitlyn Bernard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kaitlyn Bernard
Kaitlyn Bernard
Kaitlyn Bernard
Date of Birth
28 November 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.7
A Novel Noel
(2024)
6.2
1922
(2017)
6.2
The Lake
(2022)
Filmography
6.7
A Novel Noel
A Novel Noel
Romantic
2024, Canada
6.2
The Lake
Comedy
2022, Canada
6.3
1922
1922
Crime, Drama, Horror
2017, USA / Canada
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