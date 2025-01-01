Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ruth Warrick
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ruth Warrick
Ruth Warrick
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ruth Warrick
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree