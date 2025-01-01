Menu
Awards and nominations of Ruth Warrick

Ruth Warrick
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
