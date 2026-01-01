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Masako Nozawa
Masako Nozawa Masako Nozawa
Kinoafisha Persons Masako Nozawa

Masako Nozawa

Masako Nozawa

Date of Birth
25 October 1936
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Ping Pong the Animation 8.5
Ping Pong the Animation (2014)
Dragon Ball Kai 8.1
Dragon Ball Kai (2009)
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation 8.0
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation (2002)

Filmography

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil 6.2
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Mysterious Disappearances 6.2
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! 6.9
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Doragon boru supa supa hiro 7.4
Doragon boru supa supa hiro Doragon boru supa supa hiro
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Star Wars: Visions 6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/Japan
Dragon Ball Super: Broly 7.9
Dragon Ball Super: Broly Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Animation, Action, Fantasy, Anime 2018, Japan
Ping Pong the Animation 8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
Drama, Anime, Sport, 2014, Japan
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses 7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation 2013, Japan
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