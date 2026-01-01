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Filmography
Masako Nozawa
Masako Nozawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masako Nozawa
Masako Nozawa
Masako Nozawa
Date of Birth
25 October 1936
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
(2014)
8.1
Dragon Ball Kai
(2009)
8.0
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation
(2002)
Filmography
6.2
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.2
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Russia
6.9
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
7.4
Doragon boru supa supa hiro
Doragon boru supa supa hiro
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/Japan
7.9
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Animation, Action, Fantasy, Anime
2018, Japan
8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
Drama, Anime, Sport,
2014, Japan
7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses
Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation
2013, Japan
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