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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Logan George
Logan George
Kinoafisha
Persons
Logan George
Logan George
Logan George
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.1
Dark Matter
(2024)
7.8
Modern Love
(2019)
7.0
Servant
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2019
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Writer
3
Director
5
8.1
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.9
Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake
Drama, Horror, Detective
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Topside
Topside
Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
7
Servant
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
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