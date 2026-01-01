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About
Filmography
Özcan Deniz
Özcan Deniz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özcan Deniz
Özcan Deniz
Özcan Deniz
Date of Birth
19 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
(2023)
7.0
İstanbullu Gelin
(2017)
6.1
Water and Fire
(2013)
Filmography
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.8
Gülümse Kaderine
Drama
2022, Turkey
4.6
Seni Çok Bekledim
Drama, Romantic
2021, Turkey
7
İstanbullu Gelin
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2017, Turkey
6.1
Cute & Dangerous
Sevimli Tehlikeli
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Turkey
6.1
Water and Fire
Su ve Ates
Drama, Romantic
2013, Turkey
5.1
Evim Sensin
Evim Sensin
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2012, Turkey
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