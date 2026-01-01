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Özcan Deniz
Özcan Deniz Özcan Deniz
Kinoafisha Persons Özcan Deniz

Özcan Deniz

Özcan Deniz

Date of Birth
19 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar (2023)
İstanbullu Gelin 7.0
İstanbullu Gelin (2017)
Water and Fire 6.1
Water and Fire (2013)

Filmography

Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama 2023, Turkey
Gülümse Kaderine 5.8
Gülümse Kaderine
Drama 2022, Turkey
Seni Çok Bekledim 4.6
Seni Çok Bekledim
Drama, Romantic 2021, Turkey
İstanbullu Gelin 7
İstanbullu Gelin
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2017, Turkey
Cute & Dangerous 6.1
Cute & Dangerous Sevimli Tehlikeli
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Turkey
Water and Fire 6.1
Water and Fire Su ve Ates
Drama, Romantic 2013, Turkey
Evim Sensin 5.1
Evim Sensin Evim Sensin
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2012, Turkey
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