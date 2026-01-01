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About
Filmography
Masahiro Higashide
Masahiro Higashide
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masahiro Higashide
Masahiro Higashide
Masahiro Higashide
Date of Birth
1 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
189 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday
(2016)
7.3
Ao Haru Ride
(2014)
7.0
Asako I & II
(2018)
Filmography
6.7
Last Samurai Standing
Drama, Action, History,
2025, Japan
5.4
Demon City
Oni Goroshi
Action, Adventure, Crime
2025, Japan
Ningen Kowai
Comedy, Horror,
2022, Japan
6.3
Wife of a Spy
Spy no Tsuma
Drama, History, Romantic
2020, Japan
7
Asako I & II
Netemo sametemo
Drama
2018, Japan
Watch trailer
6.1
Before We Vanish
Sanpo suru shinryakusha
Sci-Fi, Drama
2017, Japan
Watch trailer
5.8
Foreboding
Yocho
Sci-Fi
2017, Japan
7.4
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday
Boku wa ashita, kinou no kimi to date suru
Romantic
2016, Japan
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