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Masahiro Higashide Masahiro Higashide
Kinoafisha Persons Masahiro Higashide

Masahiro Higashide

Masahiro Higashide

Date of Birth
1 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
189 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday 7.4
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday (2016)
Ao Haru Ride 7.3
Ao Haru Ride (2014)
Asako I & II 7.0
Asako I & II (2018)

Filmography

Last Samurai Standing 6.7
Last Samurai Standing
Drama, Action, History, 2025, Japan
Demon City 5.4
Demon City Oni Goroshi
Action, Adventure, Crime 2025, Japan
Ningen Kowai
Ningen Kowai
Comedy, Horror, 2022, Japan
Wife of a Spy 6.3
Wife of a Spy Spy no Tsuma
Drama, History, Romantic 2020, Japan
Asako I & II 7
Asako I & II Netemo sametemo
Drama 2018, Japan
Watch trailer
Before We Vanish 6.1
Before We Vanish Sanpo suru shinryakusha
Sci-Fi, Drama 2017, Japan
Watch trailer
5.8
Foreboding Yocho
Sci-Fi 2017, Japan
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday 7.4
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday Boku wa ashita, kinou no kimi to date suru
Romantic 2016, Japan
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