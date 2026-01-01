Maria Belonenko

Menu
Date of Birth
19 March 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Semya 6.2
Semya
Comedy 2022, Russia
The Day After 6.7
The Day After
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, Russia
Kaby ya byla carica
Kaby ya byla carica
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
