Maria Belonenko
Maria Belonenko
Date of Birth
19 March 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
The Day After
(2013)
6.2
Semya
(2022)
0.0
Kaby ya byla carica
(2012)
Filmography
6.2
Semya
Comedy
2022, Russia
6.7
The Day After
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Russia
Kaby ya byla carica
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
