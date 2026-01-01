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Filmography
Yana Dubuis
Yana Dubuis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yana Dubuis
Yana Dubuis
Yana Dubuis
Date of Birth
24 July 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Doch
(2012)
6.7
Shifr
(2019)
3.2
Lyubovnyy treugolnik
(2019)
Filmography
6.7
Shifr
Detective, History
2019, Russia
3.2
Lyubovnyy treugolnik
Lyubovnyy treugolnik
Romantic, Comedy
2019, Russia
7
Doch
Doch
Drama
2012, Russia
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