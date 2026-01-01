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Yana Dubuis
Yana Dubuis Yana Dubuis
Kinoafisha Persons Yana Dubuis

Yana Dubuis

Yana Dubuis

Date of Birth
24 July 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Doch 7.0
Doch (2012)
Shifr 6.7
Shifr (2019)
Lyubovnyy treugolnik 3.2
Lyubovnyy treugolnik (2019)

Filmography

Shifr 6.7
Shifr
Detective, History 2019, Russia
Lyubovnyy treugolnik 3.2
Lyubovnyy treugolnik Lyubovnyy treugolnik
Romantic, Comedy 2019, Russia
Doch 7
Doch Doch
Drama 2012, Russia
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