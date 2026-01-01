Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melissa Chambers Melissa Chambers
Kinoafisha Persons Melissa Chambers

Melissa Chambers

Melissa Chambers

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Outer Range 7.2
Outer Range (2022)
Opus 4.9
Opus (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Opus 4.9
Opus Opus
Drama, Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Outer Range 7.2
Outer Range
Drama, Detective 2022, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more