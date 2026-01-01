Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Melissa Chambers
Melissa Chambers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melissa Chambers
Melissa Chambers
Melissa Chambers
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
Outer Range
(2022)
4.9
Opus
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2025
2022
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
4.9
Opus
Opus
Drama, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Outer Range
Drama, Detective
2022, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree