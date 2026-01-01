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Lee Seung-hee
Lee Seung-hee Lee Seung-hee
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seung-hee

Lee Seung-hee

Lee Seung-hee

Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

12.12: The Day 7.6
12.12: The Day (2023)
Meongmongi 7.4
Meongmongi (2022)

Filmography

12.12: The Day 7.6
12.12: The Day Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History 2023, South Korea
Meongmongi 7.4
Meongmongi Meongmongi
Romantic, Comedy 2022, South Korea
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