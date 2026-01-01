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Filmography
Lee Seung-hee
Lee Seung-hee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seung-hee
Lee Seung-hee
Lee Seung-hee
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
12.12: The Day
(2023)
7.4
Meongmongi
(2022)
Filmography
7.6
12.12: The Day
Seoul-ui bom
Action, Drama, History
2023, South Korea
7.4
Meongmongi
Meongmongi
Romantic, Comedy
2022, South Korea
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