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Filmography
Natalya Tishchenko
Natalya Tishchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Tishchenko
Natalya Tishchenko
Natalya Tishchenko
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Bednyy oligarh
(2022)
6.4
Papa naprokat
(2014)
5.6
Strim
(2023)
Filmography
Klubok zhelanij
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Vybirayu nas
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Ya tebya nashla
Romantic,
2024, Russia
5.6
Strim
Comedy
2023, Russia
S holodnym serdcem
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Na reke
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Grymza
Romantic,
2022, Russia
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