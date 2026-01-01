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Natalya Tishchenko Natalya Tishchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Tishchenko

Natalya Tishchenko

Natalya Tishchenko

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bednyy oligarh 7.1
Bednyy oligarh (2022)
Papa naprokat 6.4
Papa naprokat (2014)
Strim 5.6
Strim (2023)

Filmography

Klubok zhelanij
Klubok zhelanij
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Vybirayu nas
Vybirayu nas
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Ya tebya nashla
Ya tebya nashla
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Strim 5.6
Strim
Comedy 2023, Russia
S holodnym serdcem
S holodnym serdcem
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Na reke
Na reke
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Grymza
Grymza
Romantic, 2022, Russia
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