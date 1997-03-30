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Cha Eun-Woo Cha Eun-Woo
Kinoafisha Persons Cha Eun-Woo

Cha Eun-Woo

Cha Eun-Woo

Date of Birth
30 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Stargazer: Astroscope 8.2
Stargazer: Astroscope (2023)
Yeoshingangrim 7.9
Yeoshingangrim (2020)
The Best Hit 7.4
The Best Hit (2017)

Filmography

The WONDERfools
The WONDERfools
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2026, South Korea
Stargazer: Astroscope 8.2
Stargazer: Astroscope Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Decibel 6.1
Decibel Desibel
Action, Drama, Horror 2022, South Korea
Yeoshingangrim 7.9
Yeoshingangrim
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty 7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
The Best Hit 7.4
The Best Hit
Drama, Music, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
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