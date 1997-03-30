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About
Filmography
Cha Eun-Woo
Cha Eun-Woo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cha Eun-Woo
Cha Eun-Woo
Cha Eun-Woo
Date of Birth
30 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Stargazer: Astroscope
(2023)
7.9
Yeoshingangrim
(2020)
7.4
The Best Hit
(2017)
Filmography
The WONDERfools
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, South Korea
8.2
Stargazer: Astroscope
Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.1
Decibel
Desibel
Action, Drama, Horror
2022, South Korea
7.9
Yeoshingangrim
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7.4
The Best Hit
Drama, Music, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
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