Melisa Akman
Melisa Akman
Melisa Akman
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine
Filmography
7.2
Eflatun
Eflâtun
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
5.8
Kahraman Babam
Drama
2021, Turkey
6
Teşkilat
Drama, Action
2021, Turkey
