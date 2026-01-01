Menu
Marco Boriero
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Honig im Kopf 6.7
Honig im Kopf (2015)
The Tasters 6.4
The Tasters (2025)
Off Grid 6.4
Off Grid (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Tasters 6.4
The Tasters Le assaggiatrici
Drama 2025, Italy / Belgium / Switzerland
Off Grid 6.4
Off Grid
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Italy
Abbi Fede 5.9
Abbi Fede Abbi Fede
Comedy 2020, Italy / Austria
Mr. Happiness 4.6
Mr. Happiness Mister Felicità
Comedy 2017, Italy
I figli della notte 5.9
I figli della notte I figli della notte
Drama 2016, Italy / Belgium
Honig im Kopf 6.7
Honig im Kopf Honig im Kopf
Comedy, Drama 2015, Germany
