Marco Boriero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
Honig im Kopf
(2015)
6.4
The Tasters
(2025)
6.4
Off Grid
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2020
2017
2016
2015
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
6.4
The Tasters
Le assaggiatrici
Drama
2025, Italy / Belgium / Switzerland
6.4
Off Grid
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Italy
5.9
Abbi Fede
Abbi Fede
Comedy
2020, Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
4.6
Mr. Happiness
Mister Felicità
Comedy
2017, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
I figli della notte
I figli della notte
Drama
2016, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.7
Honig im Kopf
Honig im Kopf
Comedy, Drama
2015, Germany
