Kinoafisha Persons Julia Davis Awards

Awards and nominations of Julia Davis

Julia Davis
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Writer: Comedy
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
 Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
 Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
