Kinoafisha
Persons
Julia Davis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julia Davis
Julia Davis
Awards and nominations of Julia Davis
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Writer: Comedy
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
