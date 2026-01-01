Menu
Maria Kozlova
Maria Kozlova
Maria Kozlova
Date of Birth
4 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.5
Klyuchi ot schastya
(2009)
0.0
Vosem busin na tonkoy nitochke
(2017)
0.0
Nepodkupnyj
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2017
2015
2009
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actress
4
Timbilding
Timbilding
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Vosem busin na tonkoy nitochke
Detective, Romantic
2017, Russia
Nepodkupnyj
Crime
2015, Russia
4.5
Klyuchi ot schastya
Drama, Romantic
2009, Russia
