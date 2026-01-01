Menu
Maria Kozlova

Date of Birth
4 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Klyuchi ot schastya 4.5
Klyuchi ot schastya (2009)
Vosem busin na tonkoy nitochke 0.0
Vosem busin na tonkoy nitochke (2017)
Nepodkupnyj 0.0
Nepodkupnyj (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Timbilding
Timbilding Timbilding
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Vosem busin na tonkoy nitochke
Vosem busin na tonkoy nitochke
Detective, Romantic 2017, Russia
Nepodkupnyj
Nepodkupnyj
Crime 2015, Russia
Klyuchi ot schastya 4.5
Klyuchi ot schastya
Drama, Romantic 2009, Russia
