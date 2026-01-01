Marian Valev

Menu
Date of Birth
30 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chalga 5.7
Chalga Chalga
Drama 2023, Bulgaria
South Wind 2: Speed Up 6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, Serbia
Yatagan 5.9
Yatagan Yatagan
Comedy 2020, Bulgaria
In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission 3
In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission In the Name of the King: The Last Mission
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2014, Canada
Assassin's Bullet 3.7
Assassin's Bullet Sofia
Action, Thriller 2011, USA
