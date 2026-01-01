Menu
Marian Valev
Date of Birth
30 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up
(2021)
5.9
Yatagan
(2020)
5.7
Chalga
(2023)
Filmography
5.7
Chalga
Chalga
Drama
2023, Bulgaria
6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, Serbia
5.9
Yatagan
Yatagan
Comedy
2020, Bulgaria
Watch trailer
3
In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission
In the Name of the King: The Last Mission
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2014, Canada
3.7
Assassin's Bullet
Sofia
Action, Thriller
2011, USA
