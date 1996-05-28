Menu
Alyona Mitroshina
Date of Birth
28 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.1
Omut
(2022)
0.0
Samyy luchshiy muzh
(2020)
0.0
Hedshot
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2020
2019
All
5
Films
1
TV Shows
4
Actress
5
Velikij i moguchij
Comedy
2025, Russia
Hedshot
Drama, Sport
2023, Russia
7.1
Omut
Omut
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Samyy luchshiy muzh
Romantic
2020, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic
2019, Russia
