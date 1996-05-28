Menu
Alyona Mitroshina
Alyona Mitroshina

Date of Birth
28 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Omut 7.1
Omut (2022)
Samyy luchshiy muzh 0.0
Samyy luchshiy muzh (2020)
Hedshot 0.0
Hedshot (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 1 TV Shows 4 Actress 5
Velikij i moguchij
Comedy 2025, Russia
Hedshot
Hedshot
Drama, Sport 2023, Russia
Omut 7.1
Omut
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Samyy luchshiy muzh
Samyy luchshiy muzh
Romantic 2020, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic 2019, Russia
