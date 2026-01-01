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Laura Wandel
Laura Wandel Laura Wandel
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Wandel

Laura Wandel

Laura Wandel

Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Playground 7.2
Playground (2021)
Adam's Sake 6.6
Adam's Sake (2025)

Filmography

Adam's Sake 6.6
Adam's Sake L'intérêt d'Adam
Drama 2025, Belgium / France
Playground 7.2
Playground La naissance des arbres
Drama 2021, Belgium
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