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Laura Wandel
Laura Wandel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Wandel
Laura Wandel
Laura Wandel
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.2
Playground
(2021)
6.6
Adam's Sake
(2025)
Filmography
6.6
Adam's Sake
L'intérêt d'Adam
Drama
2025, Belgium / France
7.2
Playground
La naissance des arbres
Drama
2021, Belgium
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