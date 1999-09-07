Menu
Andrey Nesterenko
Date of Birth
7 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
9.2
I'll steal your family
(2021)
6.1
YA khochu! YA budu!
(2023)
0.0
Posledniy ministr
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Music
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2020
2018
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Actor
6
Molodezhka. Novaya smena
Sport, Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
6.1
YA khochu! YA budu!
YA khochu! YA budu!
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
9.2
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Shestnadcat +
Drama, Romantic, Music
2021, Russia
Posledniy ministr
Comedy
2020, Russia
Zhenskaya versiya
Detective, Romantic
2018, Russia
