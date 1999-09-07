Menu
Andrey Nesterenko

Andrey Nesterenko

Date of Birth
7 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

I'll steal your family 9.2
I'll steal your family (2021)
YA khochu! YA budu! 6.1
YA khochu! YA budu! (2023)
Posledniy ministr 0.0
Posledniy ministr (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 1 TV Shows 5 Actor 6
Molodezhka. Novaya smena
Molodezhka. Novaya smena
Sport, Drama, Comedy 2024, Russia
YA khochu! YA budu! 6.1
YA khochu! YA budu! YA khochu! YA budu!
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
I'll steal your family 9.2
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Shestnadcat +
Shestnadcat +
Drama, Romantic, Music 2021, Russia
Posledniy ministr
Posledniy ministr
Comedy 2020, Russia
Zhenskaya versiya
Zhenskaya versiya
Detective, Romantic 2018, Russia
