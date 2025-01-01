Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yeom Hye-ran
Yeom Hye-ran
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yeom Hye-ran
Yeom Hye-ran
Yeom Hye-ran
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.4
No Other Choice
(2025)
8.0
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
(2016)
6.8
Recalled
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
2018
2016
All
14
Films
7
TV Shows
7
Actress
14
Law and the City
Drama
2025, South Korea
6
Wall to Wall
84 Jegopmiteo
Drama, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.4
No Other Choice
Eojjeolsuga Eobsda
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2025, South Korea / France
Watch trailer
5.5
Amajon hwalmyeongsu
Amajon hwalmyeongsu
Comedy
2024, South Korea
6.6
Citizen of a Kind
Simin Deok-hee
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, South Korea
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller
2023, South Korea
5.1
Woongnami
Ungnami
Action, Comedy
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Glory
Drama
2022, South Korea
Ganhojung
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, South Korea
6.8
Recalled
Naeilui gioek
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2021, South Korea
6.1
Miss & Mrs. Cops
Geolkapseu
Action, Comedy, Crime
2019, South Korea
Lawless Lawyer
Drama, Thriller
2018, South Korea
Live
Drama, Thriller
2018, South Korea
8
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2016, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree