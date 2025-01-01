Yeom Hye-ran

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

No Other Choice 8.4
No Other Choice (2025)
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi 8.0
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi (2016)
Recalled 6.8
Recalled (2021)

Filmography

Law and the City
Law and the City
Drama 2025, South Korea
Wall to Wall 6
Wall to Wall 84 Jegopmiteo
Drama, Thriller 2025, South Korea
No Other Choice 8.4
No Other Choice Eojjeolsuga Eobsda
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2025, South Korea / France
Amajon hwalmyeongsu 5.5
Amajon hwalmyeongsu Amajon hwalmyeongsu
Comedy 2024, South Korea
Citizen of a Kind 6.6
Citizen of a Kind Simin Deok-hee
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, South Korea
Mask Girl
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Woongnami 5.1
Woongnami Ungnami
Action, Comedy 2023, South Korea
The Glory
The Glory
Drama 2022, South Korea
Ganhojung
Ganhojung
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, South Korea
Recalled 6.8
Recalled Naeilui gioek
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Miss & Mrs. Cops 6.1
Miss & Mrs. Cops Geolkapseu
Action, Comedy, Crime 2019, South Korea
Lawless Lawyer
Lawless Lawyer
Drama, Thriller 2018, South Korea
Live
Live
Drama, Thriller 2018, South Korea
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi 8
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2016, South Korea
