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Nick Brimble Nick Brimble
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Brimble

Nick Brimble

Nick Brimble

Date of Birth
22 July 1944
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
31 January 2025
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin (2004)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Grantchester 7.7
Grantchester (2014)

Filmography

Grantchester 7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Body Armour 4.3
Body Armour Body Armour
Action 2007, USA / Australia / Germany / Spain / Great Britain
The Innocence Project 6.6
The Innocence Project
Drama, Crime 2006, Great Britain
Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost 4.8
Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost
Fairy Tale, Horror, Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2006, Germany
Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
Gone Fishin' 4.9
Gone Fishin' Gone Fishin'
Comedy, Crime 1997, USA
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Action 1991, USA
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