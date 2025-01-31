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Filmography
Nick Brimble
Nick Brimble
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Brimble
Nick Brimble
Nick Brimble
Date of Birth
22 July 1944
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
31 January 2025
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
(1991)
7.7
Grantchester
(2014)
Filmography
7.7
Grantchester
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, Great Britain
4.3
Body Armour
Body Armour
Action
2007, USA / Australia / Germany / Spain / Great Britain
6.6
The Innocence Project
Drama, Crime
2006, Great Britain
4.8
Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost
Hui Buh - Das Schlossgespenst / Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost
Fairy Tale, Horror, Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2006, Germany
8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
4.9
Gone Fishin'
Gone Fishin'
Comedy, Crime
1997, USA
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Action
1991, USA
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