Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mark Benton
Mark Benton Mark Benton
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Benton

Mark Benton

Mark Benton

Date of Birth
16 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Early Doors 8.4
Early Doors (2003)
Patience 7.5
Patience (2025)
Breaking and Entering 7.5
Breaking and Entering (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Patience 7.5
Patience
Drama, Crime 2025, Great Britain/Germany/Belgium
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, Great Britain
Anna and the Apocalypse 6.1
Anna and the Apocalypse Anna and the Apocalypse
Comedy, Horror, Musical 2017, Great Britain
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
Eddie the Eagle Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
As You Like It 6.8
As You Like It As You Like It
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Watch trailer
My Last Five Girlfriends 6.1
My Last Five Girlfriends My Last Five Girlfriends
Comedy 2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Breaking and Entering 7.5
Breaking and Entering Breaking and Entering
Drama, Thriller, Romantic 2006, Great Britain / USA
Early Doors 8.4
Early Doors
Comedy 2003, Great Britain
Career Girls 7.1
Career Girls Career Girls
Drama 1997, France / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more