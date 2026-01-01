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About
Filmography
Mark Benton
Mark Benton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Benton
Mark Benton
Mark Benton
Date of Birth
16 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.4
Early Doors
(2003)
7.5
Patience
(2025)
7.5
Breaking and Entering
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2018
2017
2016
2015
2009
2006
2003
1997
All
10
Films
7
TV Shows
3
Actor
10
7.5
Patience
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain/Germany/Belgium
7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, Great Britain
6.1
Anna and the Apocalypse
Anna and the Apocalypse
Comedy, Horror, Musical
2017, Great Britain
7.2
Eddie the Eagle
Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport
2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
6.8
As You Like It
As You Like It
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy
2009, France / Canada
Watch trailer
6.1
My Last Five Girlfriends
My Last Five Girlfriends
Comedy
2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
Breaking and Entering
Breaking and Entering
Drama, Thriller, Romantic
2006, Great Britain / USA
8.4
Early Doors
Comedy
2003, Great Britain
7.1
Career Girls
Career Girls
Drama
1997, France / Great Britain
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