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About
Filmography
Shaun Majumder
Shaun Majumder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shaun Majumder
Shaun Majumder
Shaun Majumder
Date of Birth
29 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.6
From
(2022)
7.5
Detroit 1-8-7
(2010)
6.7
Relic Hunter
(1999)
Filmography
The Miniature Wife
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
5.7
Something Undone
Drama, Thriller
2023, Canada
8.6
From
Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
7.5
Detroit 1-8-7
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA
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