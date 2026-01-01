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Shaun Majumder
Shaun Majumder Shaun Majumder
Kinoafisha Persons Shaun Majumder

Shaun Majumder

Shaun Majumder

Date of Birth
29 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

From 8.6
From (2022)
Detroit 1-8-7 7.5
Detroit 1-8-7 (2010)
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter (1999)

Filmography

The Miniature Wife
The Miniature Wife
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Something Undone 5.7
Something Undone
Drama, Thriller 2023, Canada
From 8.6
From
Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Detroit 1-8-7 7.5
Detroit 1-8-7
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, USA
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA
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