Mariya Stolyarova

Date of Birth
31 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Idealnyy brat 6.8
Idealnyy brat (2023)
Chayki 6.7
Chayki (2022)
Svobodnye otnosheniya 6.7
Svobodnye otnosheniya (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Prazdnik zhizn
Prazdnik zhizn
Romantic 2026, Russia
Izgoj. Skhvatka
Crime 2026, Russia
Izgoj. Karhuu 6.5
Izgoj. Karhuu
Detective 2025, Russia
Danilovskij tupik
Danilovskij tupik
Romantic 2025, Russia
Izgoj 3 6.5
Izgoj 3
Detective 2025, Russia
Izgoj 3 6.4
Izgoj 3
Detective, Action 2025, Russia
Volkodav 6
Volkodav
Drama, Action, Thriller 2025, Russia
Bes Poputal 5.9
Bes Poputal
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ne razbej moe serdce
Ne razbej moe serdce
Romantic 2024, Russia
Urodina
Urodina
Romantic 2024, Russia
Skhvatka 6.2
Skhvatka
Action 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Poymay sobaku, esli smozhesh 5.4
Poymay sobaku, esli smozhesh
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Romantic 2023, Russia
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Romantic 2023, Russia
Svobodnye otnosheniya 6.7
Svobodnye otnosheniya
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Eskortnitsa 4
Eskortnitsa
Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Idealnyy brat 6.8
Idealnyy brat
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Chayki 6.7
Chayki
Romantic, Sport 2022, Russia
Chyornaya gora 3.9
Chyornaya gora Chyornaya gora
Horror 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
