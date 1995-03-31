Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Stolyarova
Mariya Stolyarova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Stolyarova
Mariya Stolyarova
Mariya Stolyarova
Date of Birth
31 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Idealnyy brat
(2023)
6.7
Chayki
(2022)
6.7
Svobodnye otnosheniya
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
All
19
Films
7
TV Shows
12
Actress
19
Prazdnik zhizn
Romantic
2026, Russia
Izgoj. Skhvatka
Crime
2026, Russia
6.5
Izgoj. Karhuu
Detective
2025, Russia
Danilovskij tupik
Romantic
2025, Russia
6.5
Izgoj 3
Detective
2025, Russia
6.4
Izgoj 3
Detective, Action
2025, Russia
6
Volkodav
Drama, Action, Thriller
2025, Russia
5.9
Bes Poputal
Bes Poputal
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ne razbej moe serdce
Romantic
2024, Russia
Urodina
Romantic
2024, Russia
6.2
Skhvatka
Skhvatka
Action
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Poymay sobaku, esli smozhesh
Poymay sobaku, esli smozhesh
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Romantic
2023, Russia
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.7
Svobodnye otnosheniya
Svobodnye otnosheniya
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
4
Eskortnitsa
Eskortnitsa
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Idealnyy brat
Idealnyy brat
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Chayki
Romantic, Sport
2022, Russia
3.9
Chyornaya gora
Chyornaya gora
Horror
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree