Alisa Debabova-Lukshina
Alisa Debabova-Lukshina
Alisa Debabova-Lukshina
Date of Birth
8 February 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.8
Ubezhishche
(2022)
0.0
Tіn minulogo
(2020)
0.0
Rodinnі zv'yazki 2
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2018
2011
2010
All
7
Films
1
TV Shows
6
Actress
7
6.8
Ubezhishche
Ubezhishche
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Tіn minulogo
Drama
2020, Ukraine
Rodinnі zv'yazki 2
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Fugitive
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Rodstvennye svyazi
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Bienie serdca
Drama, Romantic
2011, Russia
Kukushka
Romantic
2010, Russia
