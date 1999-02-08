Alisa Debabova-Lukshina

Menu
Date of Birth
8 February 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 1 TV Shows 6 Actress 7
Ubezhishche 6.8
Ubezhishche Ubezhishche
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Tіn minulogo
Tіn minulogo
Drama 2020, Ukraine
Rodinnі zv'yazki 2
Rodinnі zv'yazki 2
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Fugitive
Fugitive
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Rodstvennye svyazi
Rodstvennye svyazi
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Bienie serdca
Bienie serdca
Drama, Romantic 2011, Russia
Kukushka
Kukushka
Romantic 2010, Russia
