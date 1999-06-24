Menu
Filmography
Aleksandra Solovyova
Date of Birth
24 June 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Tri plyus tri
Comedy
2025, Russia
Redkaya ptitsa
Drama, War
2024, Russia
Agentstvo
Romantic
2023, Russia
Sluchaynyy brak
Romantic
2023, Russia
Kompleks boga
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
Moya bolshaya tayna
Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
