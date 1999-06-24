Menu
Aleksandra Solovyova

Date of Birth
24 June 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

0.0
Agentstvo (2023)
Sluchaynyy brak 0.0
Sluchaynyy brak (2023)
Moya bolshaya tayna 0.0
Moya bolshaya tayna (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 TV Shows 6 Actress 6
Tri plyus tri
Tri plyus tri
Comedy 2025, Russia
Redkaya ptitsa
Redkaya ptitsa
Drama, War 2024, Russia
Agentstvo
Romantic 2023, Russia
Sluchaynyy brak
Sluchaynyy brak
Romantic 2023, Russia
Kompleks boga
Kompleks boga
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Moya bolshaya tayna
Moya bolshaya tayna
Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
