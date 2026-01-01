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Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Faith Ludlow

Elizabeth Faith Ludlow

Elizabeth Faith Ludlow

Date of Birth
5 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Peacemaker 8.2
Peacemaker (2021)
NCIS: New Orleans 7.0
NCIS: New Orleans (2014)
Sam & Kate 6.5
Sam & Kate (2022)

Filmography

Sam & Kate 6.5
Sam & Kate Sam & Kate
Comedy 2022, USA
Pursuit 2.8
Pursuit Pursuit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Peacemaker 8.2
Peacemaker
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Another Life 5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
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