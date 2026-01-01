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Filmography
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Date of Birth
5 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Peacemaker
(2021)
7.0
NCIS: New Orleans
(2014)
6.5
Sam & Kate
(2022)
Filmography
6.5
Sam & Kate
Sam & Kate
Comedy
2022, USA
2.8
Pursuit
Pursuit
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Peacemaker
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
Show more
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