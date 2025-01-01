Menu
Andrey Skorohod
Andrey Skorohod
Date of Birth
24 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
7.5
Dva kholma. Film
(2022)
0.0
Dva holma
(2022)
0.0
Dva holma. Nachalo
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2022
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Dva holma. Nachalo
Comedy
2026, Russia
Dva holma
Comedy
2022, Russia
7.5
Dva kholma. Film
Dva kholma. Film
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
