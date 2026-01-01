Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maluma (Juan Luis Londoño Arias)
Maluma (Juan Luis Londoño Arias)
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maluma (Juan Luis Londoño Arias)
Maluma (Juan Luis Londoño Arias)
Maluma (Juan Luis Londoño Arias)
Date of Birth
28 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
Marry Me
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2022
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Marry Me
Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree