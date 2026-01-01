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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Laurence O'Fuarain
Laurence O'Fuarain
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence O'Fuarain
Laurence O'Fuarain
Laurence O'Fuarain
Date of Birth
24 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Spilt Milk
(2024)
4.9
The Witcher: Blood Origin
(2022)
4.4
The Dreadful
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
4.4
The Dreadful
The Dreadful
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Spilt Milk
Spilt Milk
Drama
2024, Ireland
4.9
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2022, USA/Hungary/Poland
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