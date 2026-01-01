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Kinoafisha Persons Fehinti Balogun Awards

Awards and nominations of Fehinti Balogun

Fehinti Balogun
Awards and nominations of Fehinti Balogun
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Supporting Actor
Nominee
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