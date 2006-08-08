Menu
Mariyka Aglotkova
Date of Birth
8 August 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Moya ulyublena Strashko 6.4
Moya ulyublena Strashko (2021)
Mozhesh mne verit 0.0
Mozhesh mne verit (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mozhesh mne verit
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Moya ulyublena Strashko 6.4
Moya ulyublena Strashko
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
