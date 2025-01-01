Aleksandr Astashyonok

Menu
Date of Birth
8 November 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Filmography

Zhenis na mne
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
Romantic 2018, Russia
Dengi
Dengi
Drama, Detective 2016, Russia
Karnaval po-nashemu 4.7
Karnaval po-nashemu
Romantic 2014, Russia
Poka Zhiva 5.3
Poka Zhiva Poka Zhiva
Drama, Crime 2013, Russia
El tercer intento
El tercer intento El tercer intento
Romantic 2013, Russia
