Aleksandr Astashyonok
Aleksandr Astashyonok
Aleksandr Astashyonok
Aleksandr Astashyonok
Aleksandr Astashyonok
Date of Birth
8 November 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.3
Poka Zhiva
(2013)
4.7
Karnaval po-nashemu
(2014)
0.0
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2018
2016
2014
2013
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
6
Zhenis na mne
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
Kogda solnce vzoydyot
Romantic
2018, Russia
Dengi
Drama, Detective
2016, Russia
4.7
Karnaval po-nashemu
Romantic
2014, Russia
5.3
Poka Zhiva
Poka Zhiva
Drama, Crime
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
El tercer intento
El tercer intento
Romantic
2013, Russia
