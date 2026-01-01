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Filmography
Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler
Date of Birth
22 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
I'm Sorry
(2017)
7.6
New Girl
(2011)
7.5
The Big Sick
(2017)
Filmography
7
Barbarian
Barbarian
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
6.6
The Great North
Comedy, Animation
2021, USA
7
Black Monday
Comedy
2019, USA
7.9
I'm Sorry
Comedy
2017, USA
7.5
The Big Sick
The Big Sick
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2017, USA
7.2
American Housewife
Comedy, Family
2016, USA
7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy
2014, USA
7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
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