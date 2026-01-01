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Filmography
Yuliya Blagaya
Yuliya Blagaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Blagaya
Yuliya Blagaya
Yuliya Blagaya
Date of Birth
12 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Durnaya krov
(2023)
5.9
Killed by Lightning
(2002)
5.7
Dva tovarishcha
(2000)
Filmography
6.6
Durnaya krov
Romantic, Mystery,
2023, Russia
Test na vernost
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Sluchaynye vstrechi
Romantic
2023, Russia
23 avgusta
Romantic,
2023, Russia
5
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
3.9
Friends of Friends
Druzya druzey
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Lord. Pyos-policejskij
Mystery
2012, Russia
5.9
Killed by Lightning
Killed by Lightning
Drama, Sci-Fi
2002, Russia / Netherlands / Switzerland
Show more
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