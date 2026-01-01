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Yuliya Blagaya
Yuliya Blagaya Yuliya Blagaya
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Blagaya

Yuliya Blagaya

Yuliya Blagaya

Date of Birth
12 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Durnaya krov 6.6
Durnaya krov (2023)
Killed by Lightning 5.9
Killed by Lightning (2002)
5.7
Dva tovarishcha (2000)

Filmography

Durnaya krov 6.6
Durnaya krov
Romantic, Mystery, 2023, Russia
Test na vernost
Test na vernost
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Sluchaynye vstrechi
Sluchaynye vstrechi
Romantic 2023, Russia
23 avgusta
23 avgusta
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin 5
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Friends of Friends 3.9
Friends of Friends Druzya druzey
Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Lord. Pyos-policejskij
Lord. Pyos-policejskij
Mystery 2012, Russia
Killed by Lightning 5.9
Killed by Lightning Killed by Lightning
Drama, Sci-Fi 2002, Russia / Netherlands / Switzerland
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