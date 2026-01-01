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Yuliya Chebotnikova
Yuliya Chebotnikova Yuliya Chebotnikova
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Chebotnikova

Yuliya Chebotnikova

Yuliya Chebotnikova

Date of Birth
11 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Nyryalschica za zhemchugom 0.0
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom (2018)
Aist na kryshe 0.0
Aist na kryshe (2021)
Krasota nebesnaya 0.0
Krasota nebesnaya (2021)

Filmography

Aist na kryshe
Aist na kryshe
Romantic, 2021, Russia
Krasota nebesnaya
Krasota nebesnaya
Romantic, 2021, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit
Vera bolshe ne verit
Detective 2021, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v romantiku
Vera bolshe ne verit v romantiku
Detective 2021, Russia
Ostrov Yureva Ostrov Yureva
Drama 2019, Russia
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
Detective 2018, Russia
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