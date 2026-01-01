Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yuliya Chebotnikova
Yuliya Chebotnikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Chebotnikova
Yuliya Chebotnikova
Yuliya Chebotnikova
Date of Birth
11 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
(2018)
0.0
Aist na kryshe
(2021)
0.0
Krasota nebesnaya
(2021)
Filmography
Aist na kryshe
Romantic,
2021, Russia
Krasota nebesnaya
Romantic,
2021, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit
Detective
2021, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v romantiku
Detective
2021, Russia
Ostrov Yureva
Ostrov Yureva
Drama
2019, Russia
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
Detective
2018, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree