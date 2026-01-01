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Yuriy Osipov
Yuriy Osipov Yuriy Osipov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Osipov

Yuriy Osipov

Yuriy Osipov

Date of Birth
21 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

SuperIvanovy 7.2
SuperIvanovy (2023)
Kordon 7.0
Kordon (2024)
Marina roscha 6.8
Marina roscha (2013)

Filmography

Krov za krov
Krov za krov
Action 2026, Russia
Nedostojnye naslednicy
Nedostojnye naslednicy
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Kordon 7
Kordon
Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
Pobeg v neizvestnost
Pobeg v neizvestnost
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Neokonchennaya svadba
Neokonchennaya svadba
Romantic, 2023, Russia
SuperIvanovy 7.2
SuperIvanovy
Comedy, Detective 2023, Russia
Nesmotrya ni na chto 3.6
Nesmotrya ni na chto
Drama 2021, Ukraine
Dіamantova korona 4.9
Dіamantova korona
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Ukraine
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