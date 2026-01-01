Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yuriy Osipov
Yuriy Osipov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Osipov
Yuriy Osipov
Yuriy Osipov
Date of Birth
21 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
SuperIvanovy
(2023)
7.0
Kordon
(2024)
6.8
Marina roscha
(2013)
Filmography
Krov za krov
Action
2026, Russia
Nedostojnye naslednicy
Romantic,
2025, Russia
7
Kordon
Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
Pobeg v neizvestnost
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Neokonchennaya svadba
Romantic,
2023, Russia
7.2
SuperIvanovy
Comedy, Detective
2023, Russia
3.6
Nesmotrya ni na chto
Drama
2021, Ukraine
4.9
Dіamantova korona
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree