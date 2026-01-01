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Elisa Amoruso
Elisa Amoruso Elisa Amoruso
Kinoafisha Persons Elisa Amoruso

Elisa Amoruso

Elisa Amoruso

Date of Birth
29 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Dept. Q 8.2
Dept. Q (2025)
The Good Mothers 7.5
The Good Mothers (2023)
Fidelity 6.3
Fidelity (2022)

Filmography

Dept. Q 8.2
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
The Good Mothers 7.5
The Good Mothers
Drama, Crime 2023, Italy/Great Britain
Fidelity 6.3
Fidelity
Drama, Romantic 2022, Italy
Time Is Up 5.4
Time Is Up Time Is Up
Drama 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Game Of Love 3.1
Game Of Love Game Of Love
Romantic 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Maledetta primavera 5.4
Maledetta primavera Maledetta primavera
Comedy 2020, Italy
Cloro 5.9
Cloro Cloro
Drama 2015, Italy
La foresta di ghiaccio 5.7
La foresta di ghiaccio La foresta di ghiaccio
Thriller 2014, Italy
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