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Elisa Amoruso
Elisa Amoruso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elisa Amoruso
Elisa Amoruso
Elisa Amoruso
Date of Birth
29 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
8.2
Dept. Q
(2025)
7.5
The Good Mothers
(2023)
6.3
Fidelity
(2022)
Filmography
8.2
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.5
The Good Mothers
Drama, Crime
2023, Italy/Great Britain
6.3
Fidelity
Drama, Romantic
2022, Italy
5.4
Time Is Up
Time Is Up
Drama
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
3.1
Game Of Love
Game Of Love
Romantic
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
Maledetta primavera
Maledetta primavera
Comedy
2020, Italy
5.9
Cloro
Cloro
Drama
2015, Italy
5.7
La foresta di ghiaccio
La foresta di ghiaccio
Thriller
2014, Italy
Watch trailer
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