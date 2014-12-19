Menu
Russian
La foresta di ghiaccio - trailer
Publication date: 19 December 2014
La foresta di ghiaccio – In the harsh snowy landscape of the Italian Alps, a young technician arrives to repair an electric power plant of a village plagued by blackouts. There, he encounters a strange disappearance.
5.6 La foresta di ghiaccio
La foresta di ghiaccio Thriller, 2014, Italy
