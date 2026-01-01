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Lori Tan Chinn
Lori Tan Chinn Lori Tan Chinn
Kinoafisha Persons Lori Tan Chinn

Lori Tan Chinn

Lori Tan Chinn

Date of Birth
7 July 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld 7.6
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (2024)
Kung Fu Panda 4 7.5
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)
A Man on the Inside 7.5
A Man on the Inside (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sleepwalker 4.7
Sleepwalker Sleepwalker
Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
A Man on the Inside 7.5
A Man on the Inside
Comedy 2024, USA
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld 7.6
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
Comedy, Action 2024, USA
Kung Fu Panda 4 7.5
Kung Fu Panda 4 Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Strange Planet 6.2
Strange Planet
Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Late Bloomers 6.8
Late Bloomers Late Bloomers
Comedy 2023, USA
Turning Red 7.3
Turning Red Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada
Watch trailer
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens 7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
Comedy 2020, USA
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