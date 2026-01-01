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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lori Tan Chinn
Lori Tan Chinn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Tan Chinn
Lori Tan Chinn
Lori Tan Chinn
Date of Birth
7 July 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
(2024)
7.5
Kung Fu Panda 4
(2024)
7.5
A Man on the Inside
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2022
2020
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
8
4.7
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
A Man on the Inside
Comedy
2024, USA
7.6
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
Comedy, Action
2024, USA
7.5
Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Strange Planet
Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.8
Late Bloomers
Late Bloomers
Comedy
2023, USA
7.3
Turning Red
Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
Comedy
2020, USA
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