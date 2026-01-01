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Michael Weaver
Michael Weaver Michael Weaver
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Weaver

Michael Weaver

Michael Weaver

Date of Birth
17 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Unstoppable 6.8
Unstoppable (2024)
Diary of a Future President 6.6
Diary of a Future President (2020)
Swing Low 4.9
Swing Low (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Unstoppable 6.8
Unstoppable Unstoppable
Drama, Sport 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Arctic Void 4.6
Arctic Void Arctic Void
Drama, Horror, Detective 2022, USA
Diary of a Future President 6.6
Diary of a Future President
Comedy, Children's, Family 2020, USA
Swing Low 4.9
Swing Low Swing Low
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
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