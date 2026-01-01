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About
Filmography
Michael Weaver
Michael Weaver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Weaver
Michael Weaver
Michael Weaver
Date of Birth
17 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Unstoppable
(2024)
6.6
Diary of a Future President
(2020)
4.9
Swing Low
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2019
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
Producer
1
Writer
1
6.8
Unstoppable
Unstoppable
Drama, Sport
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Arctic Void
Arctic Void
Drama, Horror, Detective
2022, USA
6.6
Diary of a Future President
Comedy, Children's, Family
2020, USA
4.9
Swing Low
Swing Low
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
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